Army of the Dead: Some of the Zombies Are Actually Robots

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you watched Zack Snyder's new Army of the Dead movie and thought you noticed something strange about a few of the zombies, you aren't alone. You also weren't seeing things. A few of the zombies in Army of the Dead aren't actually zombies at all, but rather robots, existing in a zombie world. We won't reveal any spoilers about where these zombies are found in the movie, but it's safe to say that they're inclusion is wildly unexpected.

comicbook.com
Person
Zack Snyder
