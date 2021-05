JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The General Assembly approved changes to Missouri’s Property Assessment Clean Energy (PACE) Act program Wednesday morning. HB 697 from Rep. Bruce DeGroot would require municipalities taking action with a clean energy development board to notify the Division of Finance of the change, and the division would conduct examinations of a board every two years. The Clean Energy Development Board would be required to work with property owners by disclosing project information, keeping them up-to-date on developments, and informing them in writing that delinquent assessments would be a lien on their property.