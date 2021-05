LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the COVID vaccine was initially rolled out, people were scrambling to get the shot, with many running into problems in the signup process. Two Louisville teens took it upon themselves to help many seniors in the community register to get vaccinated. In February, WAVE 3 News spoke to cousins Jacqueline Teague, 16, and Amelie Beck, 15, from Sacred Heart Academy, who started VaxConnectKY.