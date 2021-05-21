newsbreak-logo
Joint mortgage vs joint ownership: What to know about a shared home

By Angela Brown
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Just because two people apply for a home loan together doesn't mean both people share ownership of the property. The opposite is also true: a property may have co-owners, where one party is not listed on the mortgage. It's essential everyone involved understand the differences between a joint mortgage and joint ownership.

