Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a man early Monday in the parking lot of a condominium building across the street from City Hall. Police say officers were called to the area around 5:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Arriving officers found a man on the ground who had been shot and was already dead. He was identified as Jeren Hinton, 35, of Overland Park. Witnesses tell police that they saw two to three people run to vehicles in the parking lot following the shooting and flee the area.