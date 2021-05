The second and final season of Selena: The Series premiered May 4 and one aspect people are fixating on is the interaction between Selena and a young Beyoncé. About 10 minutes into episode six we see Selena (Christian Serratos) shopping at an outdoor mall in Texas with her mom and sister, Suzette. There’s a young girl who sees her and is starstruck and can’t seem to find any words to say to her. The girl’s mom asks her why and she says it’s Selena and the mom, Tina Knowles, then says, “Beyoncé Knowles, you better learn not to be afraid of people if you ever want to be famous too.” “You’re a singer, too. Tell her,” Tina encourages but all she can do is say hi when Selena waves as she passes by. This may have felt like a random interaction for the series to include as if to show one Texan Queen in music meeting a future Texan Queen in music but Beyoncé confirmed it’s true.