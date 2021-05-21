newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Industrials Up On Cyclical Bias -- Industrials Roundup

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders rotated into cyclical sectors and out of technology. Kansas City Southern agreed to merge with Canadian National Railway in a roughly $30 billion deal after deeming the offer as superior to the $25 billion pact it had struck with Canadian Pacific Railway.

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrials#Senate Republicans#Industrial Sectors#Traders#Investment#Kansas City Southern#Canadian National Railway#Canadian Pacific Railway#The White House#Kelso Co#Dow Jones Newswires#Cyclical Sectors#Bias#Auto#Rose#Technology#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
Related
Industryworldoil.com

Cabot-Cimarex merger puzzles both analysts and investors

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) --Shale investors have been demanding more consolidation in the oil patch. But not exactly a deal like this one. The merger of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. with Cimarex Energy Co. announced Monday has confounded investors and analysts, leaving them to question the logic behind a tie-up that the companies say will increase diversification. Cimarex is mostly an oil explorer in Texas and Oklahoma, while Cabot is focused on natural gas drilling in the Marcellus shale basin in Appalachia.
Marketsmedicaldesignsourcing.com

MedTech 100 roundup: Turnaround for the industry?

A turgid month for the medtech industry might be drifting into the past after the past week indicated a slight turnaround as summer nears. MassDevice‘s MedTech 100 Index — which includes stocks of the world’s largest medical device companies — finished the week at 107.74 points, marking a 1.4% rise from the 106.22-point mark set one week prior.
Retailsupplychaindive.com

Industry group warns pallet prices up 400% amid shortage

A lack of pallet availability and rising pallet prices add to the stress of already squeezed supply chains, the United Fresh Produce Association said in an emailed notice. Pallet costs are up 400%, according to the association, due to several factors, including high demand and rising lumber costs. Repositioning the...
Economyhbsdealer.com

Disruptions and the LBM industry at PDIS

2021 ProDealer Industry Summit set to open May 19. After a year of unprecedented industry disruptions, we're tacking of stock of where we are and making a few educated guesses about where we're headed. What's best for your LBM business, and how do you leverage that change to build a...
Industryhurriyetdailynews.com

Industrial production up for 11th month in row

Industrial production in Turkey improved by 0.7% month-on-month in March and 16.6% annually, the country's official statistical department said on May 11. The index has been posting monthly increases since May 2020 and rising annually since June 2020, according to data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) On a monthly...
EconomyCNBC

Wall Street banks reveal how to trade the $60 trillion ‘green’ boom

A number of so-called green and socially-responsible stocks have big potential, according to analysts from three investment banks who picked some of their favorites. Morgan Stanley, UBS and Credit Suisse all see significant returns for investors in the space over the long term. It comes as "ESG stocks" (those where investors consider environmental, social and governance factors) remain in focus, with assets under management in sustainability-focused funds nearing $2 trillion this year.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Oil Stock Plummets After Announcing Billion-Dollar Merger

There's big news out of the oil and energy sector this morning. The shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) are down 8.3% at $16.32 this morning one of the worst stocks on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this morning. This comes after the company announced it will buy Cimarex Energy (XEC) in an all-stock deal valued at $7.35 billion. The merger, called an "unexpected combo" by Credit Suisse, is expected to close in the fourth quarter and will form an enterprise worth roughly $17 billion that's expected to save the companies $100 million in annual general and administrative costs, as oil and gas demand recovers from pandemic lows.
Kansas City, MOsupplychainquarterly.com

Logistics industry ramps up cold storage offerings

The logistics industry continues to step up and meet growing demand for cold storage warehouse space, largely in response to sustained growth in e-grocery and pharmaceutical distribution. This week, industrial management firm Colliers and logistics provider DB Schenker said they are adding cold storage capacity in the Midwest to meet increased demand. Colliers said it will open a cold storage industrial speculative building in Kansas City, Missouri, designed for the food and beverage industry, and DB Schenker said it has added 55,000 square feet of space at its Indianapolis cold storage facility to meet customer demand for vaccine and other pharmaceutical needs. The Colliers space is slated to open in 2022 and the DB Schenker space is operational now. Colliers said its 167,000 square-foot space will be the first cold storage industrial speculative building in the Kansas City market and will help further position the region as a hub for food and beverage operations. “The building will be specifically designed to accommodate the unique requirements of cold storage users to capture the demand, primarily tied to the expanding food and beverage industry, due to the rise in online grocery shopping, delivery, increased consumption of frozen/prepared meals, and consumer expectations for quick services” John Stafford, executive vice president of Colliers Kansas City, said in a statement. The DB Schenker facility adds 5,000 square feet of cold room and 50,000 square feet of controlled temperature space and allows access to the less-congested Indianapolis airport for pharma deliveries. The logistics firm operates its own direct flights between Indianapolis and Luxembourg, cities that serve as major centers of vaccine and pharmaceutical manufacturing activity, according to company leaders. The flights feature dedicated, temperature-controlled capacity. “As the major airports in the U.S. become more congested, smaller airports like Indianapolis and Luxembourg have become more suitable for moving temperature-controlled healthcare shipments.,” said Benjamin Zervas, head of airfreight management healthcare, Americas, for DB Schenker. “We can move directly from the tarmac to our facility, thus reducing any risks of temperature deviation during tarmac operation.”
Financial Reportsfarm-equipment.com

Buhler Industries Reports 2Q21 Revenue Up 8%

Revenue for the quarter was $64.6 million, up $4.8 million from the prior year second quarter, representing an 8% increase over the prior year and continuing the sales growth seen in the first quarter. Revenue for the first 6 months of 2020 was $115.8 million, up $6.7 from 2020, showing a 6% year-to-date increase in revenue. Demand for products remains strong and the company is working to increase production for the remainder of the year to meet the growing order backlog.
Economysourcingjournal.com

DTC: State of the Industry Report

Back in the day, most brands just sold their lines wholesale into stores, who in turn sold them to consumers. How quaint it all seems now in today’s fast-paced omnichannel world that reaches the consumer 24/7, wherever he or she may be. Selling direct to consumer—or DTC—is on a surging...
BusinessBloomberg

Morgan Stanley CEO Sees Fed Hiking Before His Economists Predict

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said he expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin tapering its bond buying toward the end of this year and start raising interest rates in early 2022, faster than the Wall Street bank’s own economists forecast.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Broad stock correction possible, Morgan Stanley warns

* Comm svcs top S&P 500 sector gainer; utilities sole loser. May 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BROAD STOCK CORRECTION POSSIBLE, MORGAN STANLEY WARNS (1215. EDT/1615 GMT) Equity and...
IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Could The Paper Industry End Up Being A Victim Of The Pandemic As Well?

One positive outcome of the pandemic and the implantation of distributed work has been a sharp drop in paper consumption: some large paper companies are closing factories to adapt to a market that no longer demands reams and reams of paper for photocopiers and printers as companies overnight were forced to move the vast majority of their admin to an electronic format. The same can be said of the education sector, another major consumer of paper until it shifted to home teaching: many of the exercises that students used to hand in on paper are now sent electronically for marking. At IE University, where I have worked for 31 years, the vast majority of photocopiers once used by students have disappeared, replaced by potted plants with a little sign indicating this.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Ericsson eyes Industry 4.0 safety in 5G tie-up

Ericsson sealed a partnership to enhance safety across industrial sites in the 5G era by combining the next-generation technology and IoT into an advanced alert system. The vendor tied up with design and development house Sigma Connectivity and intelligence and decision support company Mobilaris to create an IoT ecosystem to advance work safety at sites including mining and production floors.
Industrytechnologymagazine.org

Data Center UPS Market 2021-2026 By Regional Industry Growth & Forecast

Increasing occurrence of power surges could act as a major growth enabler for data center UPS market. In June 2017, British Airways (BA) cancelled more than 400 flights because of power surge in its data center. Such incidents highlight the importance of uninterrupted electrical power supply in data center facilities.
EconomyForConstructionPros.com

Industry Conversations with Vanguard

Questions answered by David Frank, vice president of commercial engine sales. What do you think is the future of the rental industry?. We are very optimistic about a strong rental market in 2021-2022. The rental industry is growing and innovation in this market is accelerating. That usually favors renting versus buying. We are seeing a strong trend of new homebuyers that are investing heavily in home investments. As far as any downside risks, rising inflation and a competitive labor market is increasingly concerning for the industry, especially when it comes to new home construction.