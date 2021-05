The success of social media platforms is directly rooted in the opinions of those with the platform’s most followers. This sentence means nothing in terms of love, war or world peace, but is relevant in the conversation as to how Youtube allocates traffic (and subsequently, resources) to specific videos. While Instagram is a slightly more predictable algorithm, Youtube videos can sink or swim depending entirely on the way they are laid out upon uploading. The below video of Alasdair Evan’s is a prime example of that, as well as the Stab Youtube channel where we have learned the that a simple thumbnail can go a long, long way.