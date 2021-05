The heat of summer is upon us! Texans are used to the heat but we’re also accustomed to harnessing that heat to make some delicious food that has a lone star twist! Like pepper jelly infused hot wings or pulled pork sandwiches on texas toast. Of course, Texans also need some yummy goodies to help cool us down like ice cream and cool salads. Pulled straight from the 2020 State Fair of Texas Creative Arts Cookbook, here are several of our favorite summertime recipes created by Fair fans just like you. Give them a try, show us your “nailed it” pics on social media and tag us with #BigTex.