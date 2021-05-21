FREEDOM HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. awarded restricted stock grants totaling 1,018,258 shares of its common stock to 56 employees and consultants (the "grantees") of. Freedom Holding Corp. and its subsidiaries, including two executive officers of.www.marketscreener.com