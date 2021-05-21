newsbreak-logo
Victoria, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through this afternoon

victoriatx.org
 1 day ago

..Coastal Flood Advisory Remains in Effect Through This Afternoon... ...High Risk of Rip Currents Continues Through Saturday... • What's Changed: Confidence has increased that a tropical system could develop this afternoon. The disturbance is currently a well-organized low-pressure system with winds around 30-35 mph near and east of the center. If this system intensifies, it could briefly become a tropical depression or storm for a few hours before moving inland over the northwestern Gulf coast tonight.

www.victoriatx.org
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Victoria County in south central Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Salem, Telferner and Inez. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHERN VICTORIA...SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD AND NORTHEASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1119 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles southwest of McFaddin, moving north at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near McFaddin around 1130 AM CDT. Bloomington and Oak Village around 1150 AM CDT. Guadalupe, Downtown Victoria, Saxet Lakes, Victoria College, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Ball Airport Area and Dacosta around 1200 PM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 634 and 654. US Highway 77 between mile markers 576 and 614. US Highway 87 between mile markers 806 and 832. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Unsettled weather pattern begins this weekend into next week

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening we’re looking at variable cloudiness with a bit more humidity. Lows headed for the upper 60s. On Saturday, mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Breezy too with highs in the low to mid 80s. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds later tonight. Low 67. Winds...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Rain chances still expected for the weekend

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening we are expecting a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures headed for the low to mid 60s. Some patchy fog possible tomorrow morning. On Friday, some morning clouds will give way to a variable cloudy sky with a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs in the low 80s.
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until this evening. * At 1:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.5 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, with the river reaching well into the flood plain. Any oil tank batteries, pump jacks, and secondary roads near the river may be flooded * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 11/21/2015. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 22.2 Fri 10 am 17.0 13.6 12.0 11.6 11.5