Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through this afternoon

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHERN VICTORIA...SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD AND NORTHEASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1119 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles southwest of McFaddin, moving north at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near McFaddin around 1130 AM CDT. Bloomington and Oak Village around 1150 AM CDT. Guadalupe, Downtown Victoria, Saxet Lakes, Victoria College, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Ball Airport Area and Dacosta around 1200 PM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 634 and 654. US Highway 77 between mile markers 576 and 614. US Highway 87 between mile markers 806 and 832. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.