'Friends: The Reunion' Special - How to Stream & Watch!

HBO Max dropped a trailer for Friends: The Reunion on Wednesday, in advance of the one-off special to be aired next week, which will feature all the original cast members and some special guests. The trailer shows the six Friends – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – gathered on the original sets of the TV show and being interviewed by television host and actor James Corden. Friends, the story of six 20-somethings in New York, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms, where it is still one of the most watched shows worldwide. The unscripted reunion will air on HBO Max on 27 May with a string of celebrity guests including Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and actors who played supporting roles, such as Janice, Richard, and Gunther.