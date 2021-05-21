newsbreak-logo
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Corn Prices Threaten Ranchers' Returns -- Market Talk. 1131 ET - Corn slides today, but it remains about 40% higher for the year, bringing the prospect of an impact on beef producing costs, Purdue University's Michael Langemeier says. "The large increase in corn prices since the first of this year, holding all else constant, is expected to reduce cattle finishing net returns by approximately $90 per head in the third and fourth quarters of 2021." Langemeier says the scenario could change along the way, but emphasizes that "higher corn prices have substantially weakened potential net return prospects." Live cattle rises 0.3%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures sink as on-feed supply tops estimates

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures retreated on Monday after U.S. government data showed supplies in feedlots above trade expectations and as some traders worried about demand for beef. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said late on Friday that May 1 on-feed cattle supplies...
May Report Shows U.S. Cattle on Feed Up 5 Percent

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released their May Cattle on Feed Report, and the new numbers show the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on May 1, 2021. The inventory was 5 percent above May 1, 2020 and is the second highest May 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. But according to a story from Gary Crawford, there’s some deceptively high numbers in the new report concerning April cattle feedlot activity.
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans sink after Midwest rains; wheat slumps

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Monday as rains boosted recently planted crops across the U.S. Midwest and as traders weighed future export demand following a flurry of corn purchases by China last week. Wheat futures also fell, sinking to the lowest level in...
National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Lighter weight feeders saw good demand this week, while heavier weight feeders sold on moderate demand. Year-to-date Auction receipts on this report are around 350K more than a year ago as some auctions are already on two-week schedules prior to the Memorial Day holiday. The total receipts this week are around 32K larger than last week, with most of that coming from video and internet sales.
DTN Livestock Open: Inventory Report Provides Little Direction

Live cattle futures were lower Monday but held well considering the Cattle on Feed report released Friday. With Memorial Day nearly upon us, there is concern beef demand may slow thereafter. Hogs were lower Monday with some spread trading, but strong cash and higher cutouts should provide support. Cattle: Steady...
GRAINS-Corn edges lower, USDA planting report checks losses

CANBERRA, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, as forecasts for crop-friendly weather across a key U.S. growing region weighed on prices, though losses were checked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) planting progress report. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago...
DTN Livestock Midday: Gingerly Stepping into Daily Trade

Traders are cautious about their positions Monday morning and don’t want to do anything ahead of the market’s true signaling. The livestock complex needs direction before it will dive wildly into anything. With prices at lofty levels for both pork and beef cuts, the market wants to see follow-through consumer support before any technical advancements are made.
Cattle market continues search for a market fix

Cattle producers have significantly struggled over the last few years. In 2019, a fire at the Tyson beef plant in Holcomb, Kan., created significant market disruptions. In 2020, COVID-19 related plant closures led to additional supply chain disruptions and processing capacity shortfalls across the country. Department of Justice investigations into both incidents have not produced any results. Meanwhile, the industry is again facing a major disconnect between the record profits meat packers are making as a result of high boxed beef prices and the losses cattle producers are facing in the country with low cash prices. It appears plant labor shortfalls remain an issue.
It's not just shoppers riled by pricey beef — ranchers seethe too

It’s not just consumers getting riled up about rising beef prices. Cattle producers are, too. Ranchers and cattle feeders are seething over a pattern they now consider all-too-familiar: the cost of hamburgers and steaks soar at the grocery store, yet the prices producers get for the animals barely budges. The market’s dominated by four giant meatpacking companies that together control more than 80% of U.S. beef processing.
May 1 Cattle on Feed Up 5%

OMAHA (DTN) -- Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on May 1, 2021. The inventory was 5% above May 1, 2020. This is the second highest May 1 inventory since the series began in 1996, USDA NASS reported on Friday.
DTN Livestock Close: Next Week Will Pose Challenges

Even though this week’s trade wasn’t what most had hoped for, next week will bring its own unique set of challenges, unfortunately. This past week was far from perfect and, if anything, the market fell short of being able to rally amid new developing surprises like beef plants slowing their processing speeds.
Livestock Roundup

The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association along with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the National Milk Producers Federation, the National Pork Producers Council, the United Egg Producers and the National Association of SARA Title III Program Officials recently released the first in a series of videos that assists farmers and ranchers with preparing an emergency action plan for their operations. In addition to identifying essential aspects of an emergency action plan, the video emphasizes the advantages of engaging with local emergency planning and response professionals.
Farmers and Ranchers Livestock: Top 10 Sales By String Size

Farmers and Ranchers Livestock (Salina, Kansas): Top 10 Sales By String Size. The largest string sold on Thursday at Farmers and Ranchers was 93 steers (961#) at $124.00. The second largest string sold was 71 heifers (834#) at $125.10. The average price paid on Thursday for the top 25 strings...
CBOT soybeans touch one-month low on Midwest rains, but end mixed

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to the lowest in about a month on Monday as rains soaked U.S. Midwest fields recently planted with soybeans, but the market ended mixed on the day, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended down 3-1/2 cents at $15.22-3/4 a bushel after notching a session low of $15.06-1/4 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 30. New-crop November futures gained 1-3/4 cents to $13.62-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal was up $1.30 at $400.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil settled 0.36 cent lower at 65.13 cents per lb. * Rains across the U.S. Midwest were seen boosting recently planted soybeans, elevating production prospects. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to report U.S. soybean plantings at 80% complete, according to an average estimates in a Reuters poll. The USDA is due to release its weekly crop progress and conditions report later on Monday. * The USDA said on Monday that 193,912 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, near the low end of a range of trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
USDA Releases 90-Day Progress Report on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today published the 90-Day Progress Report on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry (PDF, 561 KB). The report represents an important step toward in President Biden’s Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad and shift towards a whole-of-department approach to climate solutions. The Order, signed January 27, states that, “America’s farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners have an important role to play in combating the climate crisis and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, by sequestering carbon in soils, grasses, trees, and other vegetation and sourcing sustainable bioproducts and fuels.”
US corn exporters to retain edge in 2021-22 over competitors

US corn exporters who enjoyed dominance over their competitors in 2020-21 may face increasing competition in 2021-22 but are likely to retain an edge over other major suppliers, an analysis of the projected global crop output, inventories and rivals' market conditions showed. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
Farmers Encouraged to Participate in Wheat and Barley Varieties Survey

HELENA, Mont. (NMB) – The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding producers to participate in the upcoming Wheat and Barley Varieties Survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). “This year’s varieties survey will give our breeding program unique and widespread insight into...
Cattle cost of gain could peak in third quarter

Editor’s note: The following was written by Michael Langemeier, associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University, for the University of Illinois farmdoc daily website May 7. Corn price futures for the July 2021 contract increased from $4.68 per bushel in early January to $6.56 for the...
Tips for planting corn and soybeans

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Corn planting is almost complete while soybean planting is at 71%. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Statistics Service, the week of May 16, only yielded five days suitable for fieldwork. “In the past couple of weeks, we have had pretty good plenty conditions....