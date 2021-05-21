LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to the lowest in about a month on Monday as rains soaked U.S. Midwest fields recently planted with soybeans, but the market ended mixed on the day, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended down 3-1/2 cents at $15.22-3/4 a bushel after notching a session low of $15.06-1/4 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 30. New-crop November futures gained 1-3/4 cents to $13.62-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal was up $1.30 at $400.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil settled 0.36 cent lower at 65.13 cents per lb. * Rains across the U.S. Midwest were seen boosting recently planted soybeans, elevating production prospects. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to report U.S. soybean plantings at 80% complete, according to an average estimates in a Reuters poll. The USDA is due to release its weekly crop progress and conditions report later on Monday. * The USDA said on Monday that 193,912 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, near the low end of a range of trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)