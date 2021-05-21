LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
Corn Prices Threaten Ranchers' Returns -- Market Talk. 1131 ET - Corn slides today, but it remains about 40% higher for the year, bringing the prospect of an impact on beef producing costs, Purdue University's Michael Langemeier says. "The large increase in corn prices since the first of this year, holding all else constant, is expected to reduce cattle finishing net returns by approximately $90 per head in the third and fourth quarters of 2021." Langemeier says the scenario could change along the way, but emphasizes that "higher corn prices have substantially weakened potential net return prospects." Live cattle rises 0.3%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)www.marketscreener.com