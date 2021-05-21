newsbreak-logo
DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

 3 days ago

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On May 17, 2021 , Document Security Systems, Inc.'s (the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, DSS PureAir , Inc., a. corporation ("DSS PureAir"), closed on a Securities Purchase Agreement ("Purchase Agreement") with. Puradigm LLC. , a. Nevada. limited liability corporation ("Puradigm"). Pursuant to...

Ainos Announces FINRA Approval of Name Change and Ticker Symbol Change to "AIMD", Engages Firm to Explore Listing Requirements of National Securities Exchanges

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Ainos, Inc., f/k/a Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. ('we', 'our', or the 'Company'), (OTC PINK:AIMD), is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ('FINRA') approved the Company's name change to 'Ainos, Inc.' and 'AIMD' as its new ticker symbol.
Form 4 MAXLINEAR INC For: May 20 Filed by: LITCHFIELD STEVEN G

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each restricted stock unit ("RSU") represents a contingent right to receive one share of MaxLinear, Inc. Common...
Sativa Wellness Group Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') announced today it has filed financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. All amounts unless stated otherwise are presented in British Pounds (GBP). The Company has maintained its presence within the...
Annovis Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2021) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $50,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 24-May-2021 / 21:41 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs. Limassol, Cyprus - 24 May...
The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Announces Launch of 15M Share Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company") announced today the launch of an underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to be offered by certain of its selling stockholders. The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 shares of Class A common stock. AZEK will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of Class A common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
Camber Energy Discloses Receipt of Notice From NYSE American

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ('Camber' or the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas company, announced that on May 21, 2021, it was notified by the NYSE American (the 'Exchange') that the Company was not in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards as set forth in set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the 'Company Guide') given the Company failed to timely file (the 'Filing Delinquency') its Form 10-K for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2020 (the 'Report'). The delinquency will be cured via the filing of the Report.
Idaho Champion Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement up to $1.5 million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB: GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("Idaho Champion" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Financing").
Carmel-Based Insurance Firm Merging with Progressive, $338M

Protective Insurance Corporation announced the Company’s class A shareholders approved a proposal to adopt the merger agreement under which Progressive will acquire all of the outstanding Class A shares and Class B shares of Protective’s common stock for $23.30 per share in cash, for a total transaction value of approximately $338 million.
MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) Received Non-Compliance Letter from NASDAQ

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTSL) received today a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) requires listed companies to maintain stockholders' equity of at least $2,500,000. Further, the Company did not meet the alternative compliance standards relating to the market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations, as set forth in Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(b)(1). In accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5810(c)(2)(A), the Company has 45 calendar days, or until July 8, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the letter to evidence compliance. The notification letter has no immediate effect on the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
Global Crossing Airlines Announces Interim Order for Spin-Out of Canada Jetlines

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the "Company" or "GlobalX") is pleased to announce the receipt of an Interim Order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Interim Order") in connection with their previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which GlobalX will spin-out the shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. ("Jetlines") to its shareholders. Having obtained the Interim Order, GlobalX has posted an Information Notice on SEDAR at www.sedar.com that contains all of the details regarding the Arrangement.
Art of Accounting: Client surveys

Tax season has the largest concentration of clients and presents the best opportunity to find out what clients think about your services. It also creates an opportunity for additional services. Many firms are reluctant to ask clients to present their opinions of their performance because they fear a negative response,...
Nexus Eyes Military Tech Market Through HDT Global Acquisition

Los Angeles-based investment firm Nexus Capital Management has agreed to buy HDT Global, a supplier of expeditionary products for military and emergency response use, from Charlesbank Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum. Charlesbank said it expects to close the sale by the end of the second quarter, pending customary closing...
Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026

This research report based on ' Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market' and available with Market Study Report, LLC, includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market' that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) industry.
Form 8-K PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. For: May 24

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. May 24, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
Form 8-K North Mountain Merger For: May 24

North Mountain Merger Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) (646) 446-2700. (Registrant’s telephone number, including area code) Not Applicable. (Former name or former address, if changed since last...
Burcon to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2021) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN) (OTCQB: BUROF) ("Burcon or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce the Company's common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq"). Trading of Burcon's shares on the Nasdaq is expected to begin at the market open on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 under the symbol "BRCN".
Petroteq Comments on Offer Appearing in German Publication

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PQE)(OTC:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), clean technology company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces that on May 19, 2021, Petroteq received emails from several European shareholders advising the Company that their brokers had informed them they had received what appeared to be an offer to purchase shares of Petroteq. In addition to being advised of this offer, the Company was directed to Bundesanzeiger, an official publication of the Department of Justice and Consumer Protection, of the Federal Republic of Germany. The link provided as: https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/pub/en/search-result?17. Upon clicking on the link and searching the word 'Petroteq' two search results appear. If 'Uppgard Consult AB Krylbo' is selected, the purported offer can be reviewed in the German language. The notice indicates, among other things, that the offer is not aimed at shareholders in any jurisdiction in which the offer would violate applicable law.
Military Thermal Imaging Market illuminated by new report – BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems, L3Harris Technologies Inc.

The face of global warfare is constantly changing with the innovation of newer technologies. The demand for night vision goggles have risen to a peak owing to the increasing need for night surveillance. Pertaining to this fact, several defense equipment contractors are innovating robust systems and thermal imaging is one of the attractive technologies. The demand for thermal imaging among the land forces (army), naval forces, as well as air forces is anticipated to surge over the year, thereby, catalyzing the military thermal imaging market in the coming years.