DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTSL) received today a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) requires listed companies to maintain stockholders' equity of at least $2,500,000. Further, the Company did not meet the alternative compliance standards relating to the market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations, as set forth in Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(b)(1). In accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5810(c)(2)(A), the Company has 45 calendar days, or until July 8, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the letter to evidence compliance. The notification letter has no immediate effect on the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.