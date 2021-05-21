newsbreak-logo
FHFA's new mortgage refinance option could cut payments by hundreds for some homeowners

By Kelsey Ramirez
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government is set to begin offering more mortgage refinance options for low-income borrowers beginning June 5, 2021. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), a regulator for the mortgage finance industry, announced earlier this year that in order to better serve those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, it would begin offering a new mortgage refinance option to low-income borrowers who hold loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-controlled mortgage giants backing about half of all mortgages in the U.S. The FHFA estimates this refinance option could save borrowers from $100 to $250 on their monthly payment.

