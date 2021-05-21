newsbreak-logo
Cicero arrests two suspects involved in 21 carjackings and burglaries

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenage Suspects involved in burglaries and car jackings in six suburban communities in Berwyn, River Forest, Central Stickney, Elmwood Park and Oak Lawn. The Cicero Police Department (CPD) announce the arrests of Luis D. Mercado-Cordero, male, age 18, of Maywood, Illinois and Samuel A. Sierra, male, age 18, of Melrose Park, Illinois for robberies and burglaries in six communities who were targeting liquor stores and gas stations.

