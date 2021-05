2021 has brought the addition of three new members to the Iroquois Foundation Board. All incoming directors are former Iroquois High School graduates. AJ Takac comes to the organization as its new treasurer. He replaces the retiring treasurer Renee Engels who has held the position since August of 2016. AJ is a 2014 graduate of Iroquois Central and a 2018 graduate of Canisius College with degrees in Accounting and Accounting Information Systems. AJ also received an MBA with a focus in Accounting in 2019 from Canisius College. AJ began working with the Defense Contract Audit Agency following his undergraduate career at Canisius in 2018. He is currently working toward obtaining the CPA certification.