The Portland metro area still boasts more construction cranes than New York, Boston or San Francisco. The number of construction cranes towering over the Portland metropolitan area has dropped — from 27 in quarter three of 2020 to just 23 in quarter one of this year. Of those 23 rigs, 10 are moving material for commercial projects, seven are erected at mixed-use projects, two each are working on public buildings and education projects and one each are on site at health care and hospitality facilities. That data was compiled by Rider Levett Bucknall, whose bi-quarterly reports track the...