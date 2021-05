Infamous criminals Bonnie and Clyde reached the end of the line on this day in 1934. The couple died in a shootout with the police, bringing their crime spree to an end. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were a match made in heaven, or hell depending on who you asked. The two met when Bonnie was only 19. She was married at the time to another man, who was serving time for murder. Likewise, Bonnie was apparently attracted to bad boys because Clyde soon found himself in jail for robbery.