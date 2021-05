Young Noble, of 2Pac’s rap group The Outlawz, says that he is in the hospital recovering from a sudden, "serious heart attack." "Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right," Noble wrote on Instagram. "I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right...This will only make me stronger I'm grateful for a second chance an I beg y'all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!"