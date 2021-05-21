newsbreak-logo
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Martha Seaborn Ray

By Lance Martin
rrspin.com
Martha Seaborn Ray, 82, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 in her Roanoke Rapids home. She was born May 3,1939 in Sussex County, VA, the daughter of Cecil Guy Seaborn and Gertrude Virginia Williams Seaborn. Mrs. Ray retired from the NC Department of Social Services following 20 years of service. She...

