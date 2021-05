On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Amanda and Devon are discussing her newly found grandfather’s murder case. She explains that, if she has to, she will bury any damning evidence she finds. Devon isn’t trying to downplay her happiness. Amanda says she gets it, but she’s just trying to be prepared for whatever happens. That being said, she needs to get back to work. Devon worries that she might get burned out. Amanda thinks he might be insinuating something salacious. She takes his cue and meanders up the stairs.