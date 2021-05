Couriering this area this week in 1971 — 50 years ago:. In spite of the rains last Sunday and a few minor mishaps, the running of the second annual Lewisville Orange Crate Derby in Carroll Estates provided a successfully exciting afternoon of enjoyable competition for boys and spectators as well. Some 26 young boys, their parents and friends were on hand to watch as Greg Knouse, 7, the youngest driver in the race, took the first place honors. Greg is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Knouse of Lewisville.