Is the New York State Department of Finance (DFS) gearing up for enforcement actions in the crypto space?. In the last couple of months, Debra Brookes was quietly installed in the newly created position of Deputy Virtual Currency Chief in the DFS Research and Innovation Division. Before joining the DFS more than eight years ago, Brookes was a federal prosecutor who led and participated in complex white-collar investigations which, according to her LinkedIn profile, resulted in over 70 guilty individual and corporate guilty pleas and millions of dollars in fines and restitution.