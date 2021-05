When the last edition of these notes posted, the Royals were 15-8 and in first place and hadn’t lost more than two in a row at any point. Since then, well, it’s been ugly. Three games against the Twins where they only looked good in one snowballed into a truly ugly series with the Indians that saw the team lose their cool (understandably so) and lose all four games. Now instead of being in first place, they’ve dropped to third place and are lucky the Twins haven’t seemed to put anything together because they could easily be in fourth in a couple days if they had. All hope is not lost, though, because this is why a fast start is such a good thing. You can have a brutal week and still find yourself right in the thick of things.