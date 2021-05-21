newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FACTBOX-Who will replace Bank of Mexico's current governor?

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will not renominate Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon when his term expires on Dec. 31, but instead look for an economist with a "social dimension." Here are some possible candidates...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Policy#Factbox#Reuters#The Bank Of Mexico#Mexican#Wilson Center#Governor#Government Policy#Finance Ministry#Monetary Policy#Chief Economist#Hsbc Bank#Board Members#Inflation#Latin America#Reductions#Harvard Educated Esquivel#Economic Matters#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Place
Mexico City
Related
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Tümen appointed deputy Central Bank governor

Professor Semih Tümen has been appointed deputy governor of Turkey’s Central Bank, replacing Oğuzhan Erbaş. The presidential decree regarding the appointment was published in the Official Gazette. There are four deputy governors at the country’s Central Bank. Tümen, economics department head at Ankara’s TED University, previously served as the director-general...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

U.S. Sends Mexico Information for Probe Into 2014 Disappearances

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States has sent files to Mexico to help it in its investigation of the 2014 abduction and presumed massacre of 43 students training to be teachers in Guerrero state, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. Lopez Obrador said he asked U.S....
Texas StateWTOP

Mexico to buy Shell share of Texas refinery for $600 million

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico said Monday it will buy Shell’s 50% share in the jointly owned Deer Park refinery near Houston for about $600 million. The move comes as part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s central policy to build, acquire or renovate oil refineries, in an era when most countries are trying to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.
EconomyBloomberg

Mexico’s Expensive Tacos Are a Headache for Policy Makers

Surging prices of tortillas and other ingredients of Mexico’s widely-consumed tacos are squeezing consumers and becoming a headache for policy makers. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with an eye on next month’s midterm elections, has called for prices to be kept in check. Meanwhile, the country’s central bank points to a historic drought as the major cause of the sticker shock, while debating ways to alleviate it. “The spike we’ve seen in fresh food as a result of climate change should remind us that central banks also have a role to play in sustainable financing and reducing the risks of climate change,” Deputy Central Bank Governor Irene Espinosa said in an interview last week. “This can turn into a snowball that generates bigger inflationary pressures.”
PoliticsFronteras Desk

Mexican President Criticizes The Central Bank

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president has recently attacked many independent organizations, including the National Electoral Institute, accusing them of being a waste of money and a hub for his political foes. Now the president has criticized a relevant autonomous financial institution, generating concerns among investors. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Mexico Says FBI Investigating Governor's Links to Money Laundering

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The governor of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation for alleged money laundering, Mexico's president said on Thursday, less than three weeks before pivotal midterm elections. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador showed a letter from an...
Businesskitco.com

Mexico's president sees central bank controlling inflation

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was confident the country's central bank will act to control inflation as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mexican annual inflation accelerated slightly faster than expected in April to 6.08%, its highest level since December 2017.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexico President López Obrador says the FBI is investigating border town governor's ties to money laundering as a federal judge signs off on arrest warrant

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed Thursday that the governor of the border state of Tamaulipas is being investigated by the FBI for allegedly laundering money. López Obrador's shocking announcement came a day after a federal prison judge signed off on an arrest warrant Governor Francisco García, who is...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Mexican president pressures US to stop aid for NGO

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador upped the pressure on the United States Wednesday to end aid payments to an anti-corruption group. López Obrador claims that the U.S. payments are tantamount to interfering in Mexico’s internal affairs and funding the opposition to his government. “It would...
Businessinvezz.com

USD/MXN: Bank of Mexico interest rate decision preview

The USD/MXN pair tilted upwards as emerging market currencies retreated. The focus is on the upcoming Bank of Mexico interest rate decision. Analysts expect the bank to leave interest rates unchanged. The USD/MXN price is bouncing back ahead of the closely watched Bank of Mexico interest rates decision that will...
Presidential Electionktwb.com

Mexico’s president backs probe of opposition governor candidates

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he supported the Mexican attorney general office’s criminal investigation of two leading gubernatorial candidates, after the opposition said the probe was politically motivated. Adrian de la Garza from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is being investigated for vote...
ImmigrationStreetInsider.com

Mexico president says U.S. finances anti-corruption 'coup plotters' group

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has sent a diplomatic note asking the United States to suspend funding for an anti-corruption group critical of the government, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. Lopez Obrador said the formal protest was sent because of financial backing for Mexicans Against Corruption and...
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

Mexican president makes formal complaint to US ahead of Harris call

Mexico has sent a diplomatic note asking the United States to explain funding for an anti-corruption group critical of the government, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said shortly before a scheduled call with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday. Lopez Obrador said the formal protest was sent because of...