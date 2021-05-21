newsbreak-logo
Consumer Cos Down On Overheating Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

 3 days ago

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after a spike in services-sector activity was viewed as a sign of economic overheating. Preliminary results of surveys of purchasing managers published by Markit showed that its index of activity at U.S. services business rose to 70.1 in May, from 64.7 in April, the sharpest increase in records extending back to October 2009. Data from the European Union suggest a similar surge in consumer spending. In isolation, the data would likely spur gains in retail stocks but surveys also show prices for services and supplies rising sharply, factors that could soon squeeze profit margins and/or force central banks to tighten monetary policy.

