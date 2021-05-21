Compound listed for $1.9 million offers dog spa and goat creamery in NY. Check it out

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. ("Save Foods" or the "Company") (Nasdaq : SVFD ), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,090,909 shares of Common Stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $12,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any. Save Foods has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 163,636 additional shares of Common Stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. The Offering is expected to close May 18, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company has received approval to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SVFD" and is expected to begin trading on May 14, 2021.