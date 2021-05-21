newsbreak-logo
LA teen punk band The Linda Lindas go viral with anti-racist anthem ‘Racist Sexist Boy’

By Damian Jones
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn LA teen punk band have gone viral after live footage of their anti-racist song ‘Racist Sexist Boy’ was shared. The clip, which was shared on social media yesterday (May 20), sees The Linda Lindas giving a vitriolic performance in a library. The track was written by band members Mila...

