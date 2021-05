The Chicago Bears will be tested early in the 2021 season with a Week 1 matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Another new year comes another season for the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams, both of who will meet in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football. Familiar faces will collide as the Rams trot out their new starting quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who, along with his new arsenal of offensive weapons, will be sure to give the Bears defense an early-season test.