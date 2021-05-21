newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Financials Up On Cyclical Rotation -- Financials Roundup

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders rotated into a sector set to benefit from recent increases in Treasury yields. Strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management anticipate the rotation out of the tech sector into sectors that benefit from higher inflation and interest rates, including financials, to continue. "Beneficiaries of reflation, like financials and energy, still have 'catch-up' potential, while the relative near-term case for mega-cap tech is less clear," said the UBS strategists, in a note to clients.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financials#U S Economy#Financial Institutions#Dow Stock#Traders#Inflation Rates#U S Interest Rates#Dow Jones Newswires#Several Federal Reserve#Major Stock Indexes#Sectors#Treasury Yields#Banks#Mega Cap Tech#Central Bank#Strategists#Wealth#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Broad stock correction possible, Morgan Stanley warns

* Comm svcs top S&P 500 sector gainer; utilities sole loser. May 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BROAD STOCK CORRECTION POSSIBLE, MORGAN STANLEY WARNS (1215. EDT/1615 GMT) Equity and...
BusinessNASDAQ

Treasuries Move To Upside Ahead Of Key Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session nearly unchanged, treasuries moved to the upside over the course of the trading day on Monday. Bond prices moved higher in morning trading and remained firmly positive throughout the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.608 percent.
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Goldman sees inflation surge but not in Fed model

* U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield hits 2-week low, now ~1.60%. May 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. GOLDMAN SEES INFLATION SURGE BUT NOT IN FED MODEL (1109. EDT/1509 GMT) Goldman...
CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Bolstered on Bitcoin Leading Sentiment Recovery, RBNZ in View

NZD/USD, New Zealand Dollar, Bitcoin, Elon Musk, RBNZ -Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets look to open higher as market sentiment recovers. Bitcoin pushes higher with tech stocks as Ray Dalio gives nod to Bitcoin. NZD/USD is attempting to recapture trendline support as it moves higher. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific stocks appear...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures firm as tech stocks rise on lower bond yields

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in mega-cap technology-related stocks as inflation worries ebbed and U.S. bond yields eased for the fourth straight day.
Businessinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Sees Fed Raising Rates Early in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said he expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin tapering its bond buying toward the end of this year and start raising rates in early 2022, well ahead of market expectations. “My personal view is rates are likely to rise...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens; Fed Officials Repeat Lower-for-Longer Mantra

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Tuesday, with Federal Reserve officials keen to stick to the recent mantra that inflationary pressures were temporary in nature and the central bank’s ultra-easy monetary policies were here to stay. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Fall as Inflation Fears Ease

The March S&P/Case-Shiller home price index is due out at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday. New home sales data for April is then expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday morning, following recent comments from Federal Reserve officials, allaying fears around inflation. The...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar hits fresh 4-1/2 month lows as Fed speakers soothe inflation fears

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar hit 4-1/2 month lows against a basket of peers on Tuesday, as softer-than-expected U.S. data and insistence from Federal Reserve officials that policy would stay pat allayed investor fears about inflation forcing interest rates higher. The British pound rose, inching back toward the three-month high...
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Rises 250 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1.6% and Bitcoin Rebounds

Stocks rose solidly Monday as investors focused on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery and put aside concerns about the impact of higher inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248 points, or 0.73%, to 34,456, the S&P 500 gained 1.23% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.63%. Stocks finished...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76%...
Stocksfidelity.com

U.S. Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week

U.S. stock futures inched up on Monday, signaling strength after a bumpy week for both major indexes and cryptocurrency markets. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict movements after the opening bell. In. Europe.
MarketsNWI.com

Mind on Money: Add U.S. Dollar Index to numbers to watch

Currency valuation, in this case the relative value of the U.S. dollar, has implications across the economy and markets. Despite the importance of this metric, the topic of currency valuation can be a difficult one to navigate. Most of the time when a market pundit or reporter refers to the...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500: Fed Action May Result In Decisive Move

While analyzing the current moves of the S&P 500 futures with the US 10-year bond yields, in different time frame charts, some technical glitches look evident enough to invite the next market crash shortly. The Federal Reserve's bond-buying program is still and constantly providing good strength to the US 10-year Treasury. I find that this could lead to an increase in current debts.