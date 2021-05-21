Financials Up On Cyclical Rotation -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders rotated into a sector set to benefit from recent increases in Treasury yields. Strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management anticipate the rotation out of the tech sector into sectors that benefit from higher inflation and interest rates, including financials, to continue. "Beneficiaries of reflation, like financials and energy, still have 'catch-up' potential, while the relative near-term case for mega-cap tech is less clear," said the UBS strategists, in a note to clients.