Fairfield County, CT

Mark Kelly, President of Safety Marking Inc. is Sponsoring an Event with The Wakeman Boys and Girls Club

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Mark Kelly, Safety Marking Inc. Founder and President, is sponsoring The Youth of the Year virtual celebration in May 2021. Safety Marking Inc. is sponsoring the Youth of the Year virtual event on May 24, 2021, one of the many important initiatives at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club of Fairfield. Mark Kelly supports their mission to guide and inspire young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
