Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced Vivian Weiying Pan has joined Matterport as Vice President of International Marketing, based in Singapore. She will lead marketing growth initiatives across APAC and EMEA to support the rapid expansion across those regions. In February, Matterport announced a proposed business combination with Gores Holdings VI, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company intends to remain listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “MTTR.”