newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn for July delivery fell 0.75% to $6.59 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as there were no reported orders from Chinese buyers like the ones that helped buoy prices in the past few days. Corn prices led the slide of grain prices after an...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Productivity#Cattle Market#Beef Cattle#Commodity Prices#Market Prices#Chinese#Summit#Wheat Trade#Et Brazilian#Safras Mercado#Bahia#Sul#Usda#Dow Jones Newswires#Minas Gerais#Rjo#Grain#Grain Prices#Grain Traders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat tumbles on strong U.S. winter crop prospects, demand worries

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to the lowest in more than a month on Monday on expectations for a big winter crop and concerns that cheaper grain from rival Northern Hemisphere suppliers would undercut U.S. export prospects, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 12 cents at $6.62-1/4 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.68-3/4 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 20. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 8-3/4 cents to $6.15-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 15-3/4 cents to $6.84-3/4 a bushel. * Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields last week found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains. * Forecasts for more rain in the U.S. Plains have bolstered the prospects for a bumper harvest. * New-crop wheat export prices in Russia, the world's top supplier, declined last week. * Egypt's GASC bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat for August shipment via a snap tender on Monday. No U.S. wheat was offered in the tender. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 573,912 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans touch one-month low on Midwest rains, but end mixed

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to the lowest in about a month on Monday as rains soaked U.S. Midwest fields recently planted with soybeans, but the market ended mixed on the day, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended down 3-1/2 cents at $15.22-3/4 a bushel after notching a session low of $15.06-1/4 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 30. New-crop November futures gained 1-3/4 cents to $13.62-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal was up $1.30 at $400.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil settled 0.36 cent lower at 65.13 cents per lb. * Rains across the U.S. Midwest were seen boosting recently planted soybeans, elevating production prospects. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to report U.S. soybean plantings at 80% complete, according to an average estimates in a Reuters poll. The USDA is due to release its weekly crop progress and conditions report later on Monday. * The USDA said on Monday that 193,912 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, near the low end of a range of trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans sink after Midwest rains; wheat slumps

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Monday as rains boosted recently planted crops across the U.S. Midwest and as traders weighed future export demand following a flurry of corn purchases by China last week. Wheat futures also fell, sinking to the lowest level in...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms after 2-session decline as strong China demand supports

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses suffered in the previous two sessions, with strong demand from China underpinning prices. Soybeans rose for the first time in six sessions while wheat recovered from a one-month low touched on Monday. "There is...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures sink as on-feed supply tops estimates

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures retreated on Monday after U.S. government data showed supplies in feedlots above trade expectations and as some traders worried about demand for beef. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said late on Friday that May 1 on-feed cattle supplies...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, USDA planting report checks losses

CANBERRA, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, as forecasts for crop-friendly weather across a key U.S. growing region weighed on prices, though losses were checked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) planting progress report. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago...
Agriculturespglobal.com

US corn exporters to retain edge in 2021-22 over competitors

US corn exporters who enjoyed dominance over their competitors in 2020-21 may face increasing competition in 2021-22 but are likely to retain an edge over other major suppliers, an analysis of the projected global crop output, inventories and rivals' market conditions showed. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn stays weak on friendly weather; wheat, soybeans tick higher

* Swift planting, rainfall boost U.S. corn harvest outlook * Corn underpinned by China demand, Brazil yield losses * Wheat steadies after 1-month low * Soybeans stabilise after 3-week low * Market weighs wheat crop weather, volatile veg oil prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices edged lower for a third straight day on Tuesday as favourable U.S. growing conditions offset recent support from Chinese demand and drought in Brazilian corn belts. Soybeans ticked up, steadying after a five-session fall, with support from a rebound in vegetable oil prices. Wheat also recovered slightly after hitting a one-month low on Monday, as a decline in U.S. winter wheat crop ratings tempered optimism about the benefit of recent rainfall in the U.S. Plains. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $6.56 a bushel by 1210 GMT. In a weekly update issued after Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers had planted 90% of intended corn acres as of Sunday, above the five-year average of 80% and just below an average estimate of 91% in a pre-report Reuters poll. "The figures on U.S. planting progress continue to leave little room for doubt and are pressuring prices today," a European trader said. Brisk planting, coupled with regular rain in the U.S. Midwest, has taken attention away from global supply tensions, although cool spring temperatures have raised some question marks. Higher than expected USDA supply projections for 2021/22 earlier this month and steps by China to rein in prices of commodities including corn have also curbed futures after multi-year peaks. But some analysts see limited downside for grain prices. "We think the underlying supply-and-demand fundamentals are still tightening. We are more likely to see strong rallies over the next few months, rather than large drop in prices," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. CBOT soybeans were up 0.9% at $15.36 a bushel, after touching their lowest since April 30 on Monday. A 3.5% rebound in palm oil futures supported soybeans as tight edible oil supply remained a focus of oilseed markets. U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of recent years, although was a touch below analyst expectations, the USDA data showed. CBOT wheat was up 0.5% at $6.65-3/4 a bushel, having hit its weakest since April 20 in the last session. Prices at 1210 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 665.75 3.50 0.53 640.50 3.94 CBOT corn 656.00 -1.25 -0.19 484.00 35.54 CBOT soy 1536.00 13.25 0.87 1311.00 17.16 Paris wheat Sep 209.50 1.25 0.60 192.50 8.83 Paris maize Jun 255.00 0.75 0.29 198.75 28.30 Paris rape Aug 518.00 5.00 0.97 393.00 31.81 WTI crude oil 65.82 -0.23 -0.35 48.52 35.66 Euro/dlr 1.23 0.00 0.37 1.2100 1.32 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Starting Week Lower

Corn is 4 to 6 cents lower up front and 9 to 11 cents lower on new crop, soybeans are 7 to 10 cents lower and wheat 9 to 18 cents lower. Corn trade is 4 to 6 cents lower up front and 9 to 11 cents lower on new crop overnight with rains working through much of the Corn Belt, encouraging selling early while spread trade remains firm to start the week. Ethanol margins should be slightly improved with energies bouncing back and corn pulling back. Weather looks cooler and wetter in the short term after the weekend warmup to boost growth. Brazil weather looks mostly unchanged short term.
Agriculturethelandonline.com

Grain Outlook: Corn finally takes the plunge

CORN — Whoever predicted we would use the 40-cent daily trading limit in corn this week may have been using a crystal ball. How do you spell volatility? C-O-R-N. Money ran for the exit the day after the report with massive fund selling and many were left wondering why, why today?
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Asia top stories - weekly summary

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News Asia and the Middle East for the week ended 21 May 2021. The recent consumption tax on imports of mixed aromatics in China might potentially lead to overall lower production rates of paraxylene (PX) within the country. China’s polypropylene (PP) exports...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices down with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the summer's new wheat crop fell last week following a decline in global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, usually starts harvesting in late June-early July. It may increase grain exports in the 2021/22 marketing season, which starts on July 1, despite a smaller crop, its agriculture ministry said last week. Prices for new crop Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports were at $260 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $12 from the previous week, IKAR said. Prices for the old crop were also down, Sovecon, another consultancy, said: wheat fell by $3 to $272 per tonne, barley - by $2 to $248 a tonne. <0#GRAIN-RU> Rains arrived to part of Russia's southern and Black Earth regions last week, though it remains dry in the Volga and Stavropol regions, Sovecon said. Yields of spring wheat in the Volga, the Urals and Siberia will be damaged, according to Sovecon, if rains do not arrive there within one or two weeks. Following is a summary of other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 14,550 roubles/t +100 rbls class wheat, ($198) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 53,025 rbls/t +275 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 115,025 rbls/t +825 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,520/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,525/t -$15 oil (IKAR) - Soybeans 50,900 rbls/t +1,800 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $610.1/t +$6.2 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.5050 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Americas top stories: weekly summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 14 May. Covestro is seeking a price increase of 20 cents/lb ($441/tonne) on all methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI)-based products, 15 cents/lb on all polyether polyol products and 10 cents/lb on all toluene diisocyanate (TDI)-based products as of 14 May, according to a customer letter.
WorldThe Independent

Top Stories Digest

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ______________. ______________. ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel at the start of a Middle East tour aimed...
Chicago, ILRegister Citizen

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July lost 12.50 cents at $6.5875 a bushel; July corn fell 8.75 cents at $6.53 a bushel; July oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.5775 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 7 cents at $15.1925 a bushel.
Agricultureoliveoiltimes.com

Global Olive Oil Production Will Hit Four-Year High, USDA Estimates

Olive oil production is expected to reach a four-year high in the 2021/22 crop year, according to the latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA anticipated that production will reach 3.3 million tons, its highest point since the 2017/18 crop year, which saw bumper harvests in Algeria, Argentina, the European Union, Morocco and Tunisia, along with a record harvest in Turkey.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Morning frost bruises early soybeans and wheat

Corn stands look impressive, as beans and wheat work through some frost damage from last week. XtremeAg’s Chad Henderson, Lee Lubbers, and Dan Luepkes report on crop progress. Chad Henderson - Madison, Alabama. A fifth-generation farmer, Chad farms over 8,000 acres with his dad, son, and nephew as a part...