‘Wolfwalkers,’ ‘Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese’ Win Big At Irish Animation Awards

The structure of In Treatment has always had a contentious relationship with its medium. The HBO series, which ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2010, has been revived with a new lead character played by Uzo Aduba, and it’s been relocated from Baltimore to Los Angeles, but the structure is fundamentally the same: Each episode is one therapy session with a patient. In this new fourth season, the first episode is Aduba’s character, Brooke Lawrence, treating a young man named Eladio (Anthony Ramos) who works as a home health aide. In the second episode, Brooke sits down with Colin (John Benjamin Hickey), a tech entrepreneur who’s gotten in legal trouble. The third episode is Brooke beginning sessions with Laila (Quintessa Swindell), a wealthy teenager whose grandmother brought her to therapy. Eventually, the weekly treatment cycle begins all over again. There’s a new episode with Eladio, and then Colin. Throughout, the only explicit connection between any of them is Brooke, who focuses entirely on each patient sitting in front of her, but who is always the returning point-of-view for how we experience them. We see each patient through her lines of inquiry, all the things that bother or please her.