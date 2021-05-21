newsbreak-logo
‘Wolfwalkers,’ ‘Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese’ Win Big At Irish Animation Awards

By Alex Dudok de Wit
Cartoon Brew
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biennial Irish Animation Awards held their fourth edition on Friday night. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the joint-biggest winner of the night was Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers, one of the most high-profile animated features in this year’s awards race. It took home three prizes, for best Irish feature or special, best animation sequence, and best editing. The Kilkenny studio also won two prizes for its animated kids’ series Dorg Van Dango, which is co-produced by Canada’s Wildbrain.

