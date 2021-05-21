MaintenX International celebrates dedication of Horton home with Habitat for Humanity

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A traditional farm to table dinner is transformed to a table to farm fundraiser...all for a good cause. Sussex County Habitat for Humanity (SCHFH) and The Frozen Farmer have partnered to host their very first Farm to Table Dinner and Fundraiser at Evans Farm in Bridgeville. The event will take place Saturday May 22nd. The five course meal will be comprised of local produce and Frozen Farmer treats, made famous on Shark Tank.