Felt+Fat, a Custom Tableware Manufacturer, Reports Direct-To-Consumer Sales Up Nearly 600 Percent Year-Over-Year
PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Felt+Fat is elevating nationally in popularity as the go-to tableware manufacturer for restaurants in the United States and even other countries. A few years ago, a Philadelphia artist started a small project when asked to design plates for Eli Kulp’s new concept that became the award-winning restaurant ‘High Street on Market.’ The artist’s small project bloomed into what is now known as Felt+Fat after receiving publicity from Food&Wine magazine. Since their first publication feature, Felt+Fat’s ceramic work has made appearances in the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bon Appetite, Saveur, Luxe, Dwell, Surface, and The New York Times.www.stamfordadvocate.com