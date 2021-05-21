newsbreak-logo
New Prague, MN

NPHS names Schlup new Activities Office Assistant

New Prague Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Prague High School has named Julie Schlup as its new Activities Office Assistant, pending approval by the New Prague School Board. Schlup is taking over for Lynn Swaggert, who is retiring. Schlup is coming from Tri-City United High School where she was the 7-12 grade Activities Administrative Assistant from 2016-2021. She and her husband, Brian, reside in New Prague. She enjoys vacationing with family in California and Tennessee. She also enjoys relaxing at the lake fishing with her husband Brian. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.

Come to the Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park (Shakopee) to celebrate Historic Preservation Month by visiting the Oliver Faribault Cabin during this open house event. Explore the story of Oliver Faribault and his role as fur trader and farmer to Tinta Otunwe, the Dakota village once located near today's Shakopee. Built in 1844, the house is recognized as the oldest home in Scott County. Learn how Three Rivers Park District and partners are preserving this historic cabin. Drop in anytime. This program is free and open to all ages; children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household.