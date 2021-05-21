Series Of Virtual Events Kicking Off Tonight Will Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Marvin Gaye’s Iconic Album, ‘What’s Going On’
Today is the 50th anniversary of the release of Marvin Gaye’s iconic album, What’s Going On. This 1971 masterpiece is universally regarded as one of the most influential recordings ever made, arguably the most. Rolling Stone awarded it the number one spot on its 2020 list of “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” With its themes of social justice, police brutality, environmental anxiety and a world on edge, the album, its messages and its cry for compassion are as resonant in the spring of 2021 as they were a half century ago.www.forbes.com