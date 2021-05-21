Star Wars Bits: Doug Chiang Speaks, Darth Vader Needs Repairs, The Mandalorian, Sad Porgs, and More!

The Star Wars Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular in the movie industry and since games such as Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic and recent entries such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the universe has most certainly made its dent in the video game industry. Fans of the franchise love when the games bleed over into the gaming realm as players are allowed to explore the vast planets on offer, fend off feisty monsters and indulge in compelling storytelling. Unsurprisingly, the award-winning Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Special Retail Edition will release on June 18th for the Playstation VR and the Special Edition will include extra perks for fans such as a digital artbook with unrelease tid-bits, behind the scenes footage relating to the creation of ZO-E3, the Droid Companion, as well as concept art and collectible physical post cards.