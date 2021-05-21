Star Wars Bits: Doug Chiang Speaks, Darth Vader Needs Repairs, The Mandalorian, Sad Porgs, and More!
An excerpt from The Mandalorian: Guide to Season One. Doug Chiang is a name familiar to fans of Star Wars. In 1995, he was hired to lead Lucasfilm's art department and served as the design director for Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002). Now the Taiwanese-American artist and designer serves as vice president and executive creative director at Lucasfilm, overseeing design for all Star Wars franchise projects, including films, theme parks, games, and new media.