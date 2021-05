The first week of the 2021 NFL schedule has been announced, and the Washington Football Team is getting an intriguing Week 1 opponent. Washington will be getting a home game to kickstart the season and will be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. That means that 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young will get a chance to tee off against the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert for the first time during their careers.