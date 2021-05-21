newsbreak-logo
‘Almost Famous’ Getting 4K Release and Incredible Soundtrack Rerelease for Belated 20th Anniversary

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron Crowe‘s Almost Famous is celebrating its 21st birthday this year, and Paramount is releasing a newly remastered 4K version of the film on home video this summer, which includes both the theatrical and the “bootleg” cuts along with new bonus content. That alone should be exciting to fans of the music-centric drama, but just wait until you get a look at the upcoming Almost Famous 20th anniversary limited edition box set of the soundtrack, which includes everything the most diehard Stillwater fan could possibly desire.

