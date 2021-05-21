SMH Opens Doors to More Visitors

Sarasota Memorial Hospital is opening its doors to more visitors due to a drop in hospitalizations and the availability of Covid-19 vaccinations. The hospital has resumed normal visiting hours from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Most patients will be allowed to have two visitors at a time by their bedside during visiting hours. In general, visitors must be age 16 or older. Certain departments, including the Mother-Baby Unit, Critical Care and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, have department-specific guidelines people should check before visiting. In the Mother-Baby Unit, for example, siblings may visit from 3-5 p.m. daily, and one visitor may stay overnight. SMH is still restricting visitors for patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19, with exceptions for extraordinary circumstances such as end-of-life situations.