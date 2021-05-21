newsbreak-logo
SMH Opens Doors to More Visitors

sarasotamagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarasota Memorial Hospital is opening its doors to more visitors due to a drop in hospitalizations and the availability of Covid-19 vaccinations. The hospital has resumed normal visiting hours from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Most patients will be allowed to have two visitors at a time by their bedside during visiting hours. In general, visitors must be age 16 or older. Certain departments, including the Mother-Baby Unit, Critical Care and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, have department-specific guidelines people should check before visiting. In the Mother-Baby Unit, for example, siblings may visit from 3-5 p.m. daily, and one visitor may stay overnight. SMH is still restricting visitors for patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19, with exceptions for extraordinary circumstances such as end-of-life situations.

Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sarasota: 1. 2811 Clark Rd (941) 921-5781; 2. 1044 N Tamiami Trail (941) 366-2181; 3. 8300 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-2029; 4. 4840 S Tamiami Trail (941) 927-9651; 5. 2031 Bay St (941) 366-9451; 6. 3690 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 925-9032; 7. 5391 Fruitville Rd (941) 377-7903; 8. 3428 Clark Rd (941) 554-0253; 9. 501 N Beneva Rd #161 (941) 554-1660; 10. 5100 Clark Rd (941) 926-8532; 11. 5804 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-5020; 12. 8409 S Tamiami Trail (941) 925-7238; 13. 3825 S Osprey Ave (941) 364-5768; 14. 6543 S Tamiami Trail (941) 923-7735; 15. 2875 University Pkwy (941) 358-5250; 16. 300 N Cattlemen Rd 941-341-9274; 17. 3550 Fruitville Rd 941-955-4282; 18. 3506 Clark Rd #300 941-923-2885; 19. 3155 University Pkwy 941-351-9290; 20. 1700 N Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-926-6132; 21. 1224 S Tamiami Trail 941-953-9804; 22. 3601 Bee Ridge Rd 941-921-4681; 23. 1947 Fruitville Rd 941-955-2064; 24. 3901 S Tamiami Trail 941-926-2522; 25. 5800 Bee Ridge Rd 941-377-1589; 26. 5281 Clark Rd 941-929-9443; 27. 3535 N Tamiami Trail 941-360-3474; 28. 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-351-6969; 29. 3560 Bee Ridge Rd 941-702-6237; 30. 4381 Cattlemen Rd 941-379-3550; 31. 3500 N Tamiami Trail 941-444-8410; 32. 5401 Palmer Crossing Cir 941-554-2353; 33. 5400 Fruitville Rd 941-342-8686;
Manatee County, FLamisun.com

State COVID-19 testing sites close

MANATEE COUNTY – Driving past the Bradenton Area Convention Center, you might notice a change in the parking lot. The COVID-19 testing site that’s been a fixture in the southwest corner of the lot for the past several months is closed. The order to close all state COVID-19 testing sites...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.
Sarasota, FLtravelweekly.com

Making connections in travel

A group of Florida agencies earlier this month connected the dots between client, agency, supplier and consortium at an in-person event, the As the World Reopens Travel Forum. The event left clients with both a deeper appreciation of the impact of the pandemic on the travel industry and greater awareness of the role of travel advisors in the travel ecosystem, said Ange Wallace, CEO of Wallace Pierson Travel in Amelia Island, Fla.
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

DOH Sarasota hosts Pfizer vaccine clinic for those 12-years or older

SARASOTA - The Department of Health of Sarasota hosts a Pfizer vaccination clinic for those 12-years or older. “It hurt, I mean it felt weird, but now I get to hang out with my friends after school so," said vaccinated 12-year old, Joshua Santiago. “It’s crucial, it’s really important, it’s...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Let's restore our ability to grieve

The most excruciating aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic for those of us who deliver care and comfort has been the isolating nature of the virus. Because of necessary restrictions on visitation, people who contracted the virus were too often forced to suffer alone, cut off from loved ones and other vital support systems.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Desoto County, FLsarasotamagazine.com

How Poor Nutrition Has Affected Kids During the Covid-19 Pandemic

The signs of food insecurity and poor nutrition in children can be hard to detect, but both are affecting the growth and development of many local children. Parents are sometimes forced to choose between feeding their kids and paying their rent and utilities bills, and when schools shut down in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the school system's free and reduced meal programs shut down, as well. Without that vital resource, many students in our area, and around the U.S., suffered.
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

FDEM ending COVID-19 testing sites on the Suncoast

SARASOTA - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is ending COVID-19 testing sites. Drive-thru testing at 5400 Bradenton Road will end testing operations Sunday, May 16th, at 5PM, or when daily capacity is reached. This is in addition to the walk-up testing at the Robert. L Taylor Community Complex which...
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

City: No investigation into Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota says there is no investigation into Mayor Hagen Brody following numerous human resources complaints over alleged aggressive behavior in connection to the COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. Five statements submitted to Human Resources described a verbal...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

First segment of expanded Legacy Trail to open in July

County leaders will officially open the first segment of the northern extension to the Legacy Trail on July 6. When completed, the entire extension will connect the trail from the current northern terminus at Culverhouse Nature Park to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. Asphalt has been laid on segment one,...
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $170,000 for SMH Physicians Endowment

A record number of golfers, 228, teed off at the 19th Annual Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament on May 7. The all-day event raised $170,000. To date, the tournament has raised more than $1 million for the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Physicians Endowment which provides continuing education opportunities for Sarasota Memorial Health Care System staff.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

BUSINESS PEOPLE: Board finds new CEO for Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

The board of directors of The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has selected Shepard Englander as its new CEO. Englander’s 16 years as CEO of The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati earned him national recognition as a strategic and entrepreneurial leader who transformed Cincinnati’s Jewish community by implementing new business models that multiplied revenue.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

2 people transported to Sarasota Memorial after nursing home fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department has responded to a 2-alarm fire that took place early Saturday morning at the Fountains at Lake Pointe nursing home. The fire happened near the 3200 block of Lake Pointe Boulevard and South Beneva Road at around 9:30am. Officials say the...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

No quarantine for vaccinated students in Sarasota, Manatee counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students in Sarasota and Manatee Counties who have both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not have to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure. Officials with both school systems say that students will not be made to quarantine after an exposure. Sarasota County Schools said students will not be made to sit out of sports either if they are vaccinated, so long as they are not showing symptoms.
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

SNN reporter, Samantha Sonner says 'I do'

SARASOTA - SNN sources can confirm, our very own reporter, Samantha Sonner has tied the knot!. Sam married her college sweetheart, David Wilson, who is a sports reporter at the Miami Herald, this Saturday in New York. Sam met David at Syracuse University back in 201, and they have been...