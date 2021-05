STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege that a 35-year-old man from Tottenville stabbed a woman in the neck during a robbery early on Monday morning in Tompkinsville. Joseph Amore of Loretto Street was arrested after police responded on Monday at about 1:25 a.m. to a 911 call of a robbery in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard and Bay Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD.