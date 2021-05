The news is not getting better for the terminated police officers who took part in the death of an unarmed Black Minneapolis man last May. Weeks after being found guilty for killing George Floyd on a Minneapolis street while kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes, the former police officer, Derek Chauvin, has now been charged in a federal case. The pending charges accuse him and the other three police officers on the scene that fateful day of violating the civil rights of Floyd.