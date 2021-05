Juneau residents remember the chilling effect of capital move initiatives. Business investment froze. Home sales languished. Our social fabric and conversation became dominated by the initiatives and the uncertainties they created. Now, if 3,000 signatures are obtained by June 3, any one or all of the Cruise Ship limitation initiatives will be on the Fall ballot for Juneau Sadly, these initiatives set Juneau up for economic, legal, and social problems. They miss the mark with over simplistic “chopping block” solutions and counter productivity.