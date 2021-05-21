From Ana to Wanda, here is the list of tropical storm and hurricane names for 2021

With the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season upon us, now is a good time to review the list of names that will be used throughout the six-month season. Hurricane season officially begins June 1, and federal forecasters have predicted an “above-average" season, with as many as 20 named storms forming. Of those 20, as many as 10 are forecast to be hurricanes. (An average season has 14 named storms, of which 7 are hurricanes.)