Environment

From Ana to Wanda, here is the list of tropical storm and hurricane names for 2021

By Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season upon us, now is a good time to review the list of names that will be used throughout the six-month season. Hurricane season officially begins June 1, and federal forecasters have predicted an “above-average" season, with as many as 20 named storms forming. Of those 20, as many as 10 are forecast to be hurricanes. (An average season has 14 named storms, of which 7 are hurricanes.)

Ana, 1st Storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has said that Sub-Tropical Storm Ana has now transitioned into a tropical storm, the first of the 2021 hurricane season, a bit early. The season officially begins June 1. The reclassification of Ana comes as satellite images indicate it has contracted significantly since yesterday...
What are Hurricane Hunters?

Storm chasing on the ground has become more popular among the general public in the past 25 years, thanks in part to the popularity of the 1996 movie “Twister.” But above the ground, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Hurricane Hunters have been taking high-tech looks into tropical systems since the mid-1970s.