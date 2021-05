The Montana Foundation for Suicide Prevention is working to educate Montanans about suicide, how to help prevent it, and offering resources to those affected. Personally, I have found even a few tidbits of info here and there to be helpful in responding to someone who says they are thinking of hurting themselves, or showing signs of being suicidal. As you likely know, Montana consistently ranks as a state with some of the highest suicide rates, according to the CDC, we are currently at a close #3 behind Wyoming and Alaska.