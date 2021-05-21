marco brambilla on fragmenting 'nude descending' across maison margiela's soho store
At its crosby street store in soho, new york, maison margiela presents an 11-monitor video installation of nude descending a staircase no. 3 by celebrated video artist marco brambilla. on view from now through july 6, 2021, the artwork forms a contemporary digital reinvention of nude descending a staircase, no. 2 — marcel duchamp’s 1912 masterpiece that sought to be a static representation to movement. combining both elements of cubism and futurism, the composition depicts motion by successive superimposed images. for nude descending a staircase no. 3, brambilla has reconfigured and transformed the original painting into a moving panorama, depicting multiple animated figures cascading down infinite, invisible stairs.www.designboom.com