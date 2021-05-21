newsbreak-logo
NBA

Adam Silver: NBA Play-In Tournament Should Return

By Dave Deckard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Commissioner Adam Silver liked the effects of the Play-In Tournament, pitting the 7th- 10th-place finishers in each conference against each other to earn seeds in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. According to an article by Tim Bontemps of ESPN, citing a radio interview with Silver earlier in the day, the Commissioner wants the tournament to return.

Adam Silver
NBAHoopsHype

Playoffs Seeding

JD Shaw: The Cleveland Cavaliers have been eliminated from playoff contention. JD Shaw: The Jazz could clinch a playoff spot if the Blazers lose to the Grizzlies today. Marc Stein: First-round playoff schedules from the NBA … pic.twitter.com/4EEpmrWqA0. 1 year ago – via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle. In...
NBAAwful Announcing

Adam Silver talked about embracing new technology and the NBA’s broadcast relationship with China

Adam Silver went on the record with Time earlier this week as the NBA was named one of the publication’s top 100 influential companies. The NBA commissioner’s comments were wide-ranging on the current state of professional basketball and where it might be going next, but he also hit on a few very relevant subjects, including how technology has fueled growth and the league’s relationship with China.
NBARealGM

Adam Silver: NBA Has To Earn Viewers During This Transformational Period

Adam Silver recently delivered "something of a pep talk and challenge to his top basketball executives recently" as the NBA enters its first play-in tournament and a playoffs without the control of a bubble environment. League revenues are down due to reduced arena capacities this season and ratings have widely...
NBAsportsmax.tv

NBA commissioner Silver wants play-in format to remain

The play-in tournament may be here to stay with NBA commissioner Adam Silver stating that his personal preference is for it to continue beyond this season. Teams ranked seventh to 10th in both the Western and Eastern Conference have faced off in the play-in tournament for the seventh and eighth seeds in the 2020-21 season.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Clay Travis: Adam Silver, NBA Won't Let LeBron James Lose in Play-in Series

Clay Travis: “How desperate is the NBA for both Steph and LeBron to make the NBA Playoffs? I think they are MASSIVELY desperate for that to occur… The NBA doesn’t do itself any favors because it definitely does feel the most like the WWE… Over the course of a game, an NBA official has more control than a Major League Baseball umpire does. You can tell pretty easily if a ball or a strike should be called, and whether somebody is out at first or second base… I’m going to be honest with you. I think the NBA, which no one is watching – they just set their lowest all-time record, a 13% decline from last year which was previously the worst on record. I would bet almost every dollar that I have that’s there’s no way that the Lakers are going to miss the regular playoffs… The NBA HAS to have LeBron. If LeBron is not in the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals? Nobody else in the West is going to draw much interest… I don’t wanna say that Adam Silver is initiating ‘Code Red’, but the NBA is in such desperate straights that if LeBron like tweaked his ankle in a serious way and his season was over, I think Adam Silver would curl up in the fetal position and would just start crying. That’s how bad of a shape the NBA is in.” (Full Audio Segment)
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Adam Silver Talks Play-In, ’21/22 Start Date, Arena Capacities

During an appearance on Friday’s episode of Keyshawn, J-Will and Zubin on ESPN Radio (video link), NBA commissioner Adam Silver made it clear that his preference would be for the play-in tournament to be a mainstay for years to come, as long as the teams and players are on board.
NBAktbb.com

Adam Silver announces business entity NBA Africa, backed by former star players

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the formation of a new business investment entity called NBA Africa on Monday that includes investments from former star players. NBA Africa will conduct the league’s business endeavors in Africa, including the new Basketball Africa League (BAL). Investors include two Nigerian businessmen as well as former NBA greats Dikembe Mutombo and Grant Hill.
NBAoutkick.com

Adam Silver Tries to Defend the NBA Bowing to China

The NBA and its players profit from China and its inhumane treatment of its citizens. Thus, when asked about China’s genocide and slave labor, members of the NBA often fold like pathetic stooges. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, promoted as the most vocal commissioner in sports, has followed his players’ lead and refused to acknowledge how hypocritical and dishonest the NBA’s relationship with China is.
NBADeadspin

Hey Adam Silver, stop tinkering with the NBA. You’re welcome

Sadly, it continues to break tradition and move in a direction that puzzles most of its fans. Enter a midseason tournament where a team will be crowned champion during the season. And then at the end of the regular season and playoffs, another champion would emerge. What?. Everyday you get...
NBAawesemo.com

Stephen A. Smith Fires Warning Shot at Kwame Brown

Former NBA player Kwame Brown has been making headlines the last few weeks as he’s going after everyone who has ever done him wrong. One man who constantly made fun of Kwame is Stephen A. Smith. Kwame fired some shots at Stephen A. last week, and Stephen A. replied in a very apologetic way, not looking to incite the former NBA big man any further.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Pacers advance in Play-in Tournament after beating Charlotte

Scott Agness: Pacers pummel the Hornets 144-117 to advance to a second play-in game, at loser of Celtics/Wizards. +16 after 1 +24 at half. Never trailed, once led by 39. Eight in double figures. Brissett scored a game-high 23pts. Sabonis had 14-21-9 Brogdon returned, scored 16 in 21mins. 6 hours...
NBAInsideHoops

Pacers and Hornets square off in NBA Play-in Tournament game tonight

The Hornets play the Pacers at 6:30PM ET tonight in the first of two NBA Play-in Tournament games tonight. In the second game, at 9PM ET, the Wizards will face the Celtics. Both games are on TNT. PACERS TEAM NOTES. The Pacers finished the regular season ranked sixth in the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Play-In Tournament schedule released: Complete field is clearing up

Taking a closer look at the NBA Play-In Tournament schedule as the field begins to clear up. In just a few days, the NBA’s inaugural play-in tournament will begin. The official start date is May 18 and it’s expected to end one day before the official start of the NBA playoffs, May 22. And just days before the start of meaningful basketball, the slate in both conferences is beginning to become clear.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Playoff Picture: How Lakers Can Avoid 2021 Play-in Tournament

The defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers are doing what they can to avoid the play-in tournament, but it remains an uphill battle with three games remaining. Even after back-to-back wins against the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, the Lakers still don't control their own destiny to earn a spot in the top six in the Western Conference. The team entered Wednesday in seventh place in the conference, trailing the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers by one game.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA play-in tournament: How it works, matchups, schedule

The NBA’s new play-in tournament to determine seeding for the first round of the 2021 playoffs begins on Tuesday. Starting in 2021, a team that finish seventh and eighth in the standings could potentially be bounced from the postseason without ever making it to a first-round series. It’s a major change to the playoff format that has been polarizing among some players and analysts – LeBron James, for one, ripped the tournament and called for whoever came up with it to be fired.